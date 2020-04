Harry introduces Thomas the Tank Engine film Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 01:51s - Published now Harry introduces Thomas the Tank Engine film Prince Harry has recorded a special message to celebrate the 75th anniversary of children's favourite, Thomas The Tank Engine. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Harry appears in special episode of Thomas & Friends to mark 75th anniversary



The Duke of Sussex has spoken of his “fond memories” of growing up watching Thomas & Friends as he filmed an introduction to a special episode of the animated show in which the Queen and a young.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 5 hours ago