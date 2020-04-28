Prince Harry introduces 'Thomas & Friends' cartoon

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Britain's Prince Harry is helping 'Thomas & Friends' celebrate their 75th anniversary by introducing a special episode which features the popular cartoon trains and some members of the royal family.

Edward Baran reports.

He may now be living in Los Angeles, but Prince Harry has recorded an introduction for a very English cartoon series.

It'll appear in the 'Thomas and Friends' special 75th anniversary episode - featuring the popular cartoon trains.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BRITAIN'S PRINCE HARRY, SAYING: "It all began when a young boy lay ill in bed.

His loving father entertained him with stories of a special railway on the magical island of Sodor.

Those stories would go on to become the tales of the most iconic tank engine the world has ever known." Fictional train Thomas the Tank Engine began as a character in 'The Railway Series' books written by an Anglican clergyman Reverend Wilbert Awdry - the first published in 1945.

It led to a popular children's TV spin-off show which began in the 1980s and is still running.

The special anniversary episode even contains an appearance from two guest characters Harry would certainly recognise..

UPSOT/QUEEN AND CHARLES IN CARTOON The recording of Harry's introduction took place in January, before he gave up his royal duties and moved with his wife Meghan to California.

The cartoon is due to be screened on various channels around the world starting on May 1st in the United States on Netflix.



Prince Harry helps mark 75th anniversary of Thomas the Tank Engine

Britain's Prince Harry is helping "Thomas and Friends" celebrate their 75th anniversary by...
Reuters India - Published


