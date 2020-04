Prince Harry films Thomas and Friends introduction for anniversary special Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:44s - Published 57 minutes ago Prince Harry films Thomas and Friends introduction for anniversary special The Duke of Sussex has recorded a special introduction for 'Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine'.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this OLORI Budweiser Mitsubishi RT @meghmarkle: Prince Harry films introduction to special royal episode of Thomas & Friends 😍 https://t.co/7LTv3Btihw https://t.co/EDGutbd… 8 minutes ago Sophia Bella Montegiani Prince Harry films introduction to special royal episode of Thomas & Friends featuring the Queen and Prince Charles https://t.co/20vDGg3YBE 9 minutes ago June RT @Independent: Prince Harry films introduction to special royal episode of Thomas & Friends https://t.co/YPOpSBl2ZD 28 minutes ago lily social distacing RT @ArchieMegHaz: Prince Harry films introduction to a special royal episode of Thomas & Friends https://t.co/LUjSRLXreW 37 minutes ago lily social distacing RT @kmfmnews: NEWS: Prince Harry is going to introduce a special royal episode of Thomas and Friends to mark the tank engine's 75th anniver… 51 minutes ago Claudia RT @royal_suitor: “The #DukeOfSussex has spoken of his “fond memories” of growing up watching Thomas & Friends as he filmed an introduction… 1 hour ago RegalOS65 RT @RaniofJustice: “Prince Harry films introduction to special royal episode of Thomas & Friends featuring the Queen and Prince Charles”.😀… 1 hour ago Qwertywap News Look: Prince Harry films intro for ‘Thomas & Friends’ episode https://t.co/PIWvGKAuZu https://t.co/Vwz6jm5jmW 1 hour ago