Plus, Lindsay Lohan shares her paparazzi advice for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following their move to Los Angeles.

Prince Harry records a special message in celebration of the 75th anniversary of "Thomas the Tank Engine".

Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, more to take part in 24-hour global livestream event; Prince Harry...

Also reported by • Seattle Times

Prince Harry has recorded a special message to celebrate the 75th anniversary of children's favourite...