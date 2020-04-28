Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Pentagon > Pentagon formally releases UFO videos

Pentagon formally releases UFO videos

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Pentagon formally releases UFO videos

Pentagon formally releases UFO videos

The Pentagon has released three videos showing unidentified flying objects as it hopes to clear up any misconceptions about the footage.

In a statement posted on the Department of Defence website, it said: "After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorised release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena”.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

UFO sighted? Pentagon shares videos of 'unexplained aerial phenomena' taken by US Navy pilots

The Pentagon on Monday released three previously classified videos in which US Navy pilots can be...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •IndependentUSATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

JohnSmith038

John Smith RT @CBSNews: Pentagon formally releases 3 Navy videos showing "unidentified aerial phenomena" https://t.co/DNtaSBpV0q https://t.co/m2l1D7a1… 5 seconds ago

taniagroe

Tania Groe™  RT @CBSNews: Pentagon formally releases 3 Navy videos showing "unidentified aerial phenomena" https://t.co/eUbdZbpCbr https://t.co/DFsiKfz0… 23 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pentagon officially releases UFO video, former NV senator says video 'only scratches the surface' [Video]

Pentagon officially releases UFO video, former NV senator says video 'only scratches the surface'

Former senate majority leader Harry Reid is calling for more public information following the declassification of video taken from US war planes which show 'unidentified aerial phenomena' in the skies..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:09Published