Pentagon formally releases UFO videos
The Pentagon has released three videos showing unidentified flying objects as it hopes to clear up any misconceptions about the footage.
In a statement posted on the Department of Defence website, it said: "After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorised release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena”.