Colleagues are remembering a top emergency room physician who took her own life after weeks of treating patients with COVID-19.

DRAINTHESWAMP text TRUMP to 88022 RT @TERRORISTELIMI1 : E.R. doctor who treated COVID-19 patients in NYC commits suicide, family says | Just The News https://t.co/IBAYTIAsKg 51 minutes ago

😉 Sharon's All Fired Up How bad has #COVID19Crisis become? We now have health professionals so overwhelmed w/treating others, catching viru… https://t.co/kFU0rGuyrf 11 minutes ago