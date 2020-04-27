Broadway celebrates Stephen Sondheim's 90th with online concert

Take Me To The World: a virtual Broadway concert Stars performed popular Broadway songs to celebrate the 90th birthday of composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim The virtual performance also served as a fundraiser for ASTEP - Artists Striving to End Poverty an organization that supports disadvantaged youths

Stars including Meryl Streep , Patti LuPone and Josh Groban celebrated legendary musical theatre composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday with an online concert on Sunday that also raised funds for under privileged youths.