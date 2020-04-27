Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Broadway celebrates Stephen Sondheim's 90th with online concert

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Broadway celebrates Stephen Sondheim's 90th with online concert

Broadway celebrates Stephen Sondheim's 90th with online concert

Stars including Meryl Streep, Patti LuPone and Josh Groban celebrated legendary musical theatre composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday with an online concert on Sunday that also raised funds for under privileged youths.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Broadway celebrates Stephen Sondheim's 90th with online concert

Take Me To The World: a virtual Broadway concert Stars performed popular Broadway songs to celebrate the 90th birthday of composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim The virtual performance also served as a fundraiser for ASTEP - Artists Striving to End Poverty an organization that supports disadvantaged youths




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Best Stephen Sondheim Songs [Video]

Top 10 Best Stephen Sondheim Songs

These Stephen Sondheim songs helped shape the modern musical. For this list, we’ll be looking at not necessarily the most iconic, but the ten most singularly expressive and distinctive songs that..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 17:55Published
Celebrities Unite to Celebrate Stephen Sondheim's 90th-Birthday | THR News [Video]

Celebrities Unite to Celebrate Stephen Sondheim's 90th-Birthday | THR News

The special featured performances by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Meryl Streep, Patti LuPone and more kicked off on YouTube more than an hour after the announced start time.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:58Published