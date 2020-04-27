Stars including Meryl Streep, Patti LuPone and Josh Groban celebrated legendary musical theatre composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday with an online concert on Sunday that also raised funds for under privileged youths.
Broadway celebrates Stephen Sondheim's 90th with online concert
