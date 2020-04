After 1st Quarter Loss, Southwest Airlines Expects Revenue To Fall As Much As 95% In May Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:30s - Published 53 minutes ago After 1st Quarter Loss, Southwest Airlines Expects Revenue To Fall As Much As 95% In May For the first time in nine years, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines posted a quarterly loss and said Tuesday that the downturn in air travel that began in late February shows no signs of letting up. Katie Johnston reports.

