Street art brings cheer to London streets

A London bus stop has been transformed into a children's art gallery by a local resident who wanted to brighten the drudgery of lockdown life, creating a colourful community hub amid the anxiety and isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Street art livens up London's lockdown A collection of children's art work is on display at this bus stop to help brighten up the city (SOUNDBITE) (English) SCHOOL GIRL, ESTHER LEVITEN, SAYING: "It makes me feel just really happy, that it's kind of bringing the whole community together, and it just takes my mind off everything that's happening." Hand-painted signs have also been spotted outside the city's parks giving thanks to health workers and spreading positive messages (SOUNDBITE) (English) CHILD MINDER, VICKY LEVITEN, SAYING: "To see the colors and the effort and the positive messages, I find it all quite emotional"
Nature has reclaimed the streets amid lockdown - including a herd of DEER making their home on a housing estate in east London.The deer are believed to have come from nearby Dagnam Park which is just..