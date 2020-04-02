Street art brings cheer to London streets Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:06s - Published 29 minutes ago Street art brings cheer to London streets A London bus stop has been transformed into a children's art gallery by a local resident who wanted to brighten the drudgery of lockdown life, creating a colourful community hub amid the anxiety and isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. 0

Street art brings cheer to London streets Street art livens up London's lockdown A collection of children's art work is on display at this bus stop to help brighten up the city (SOUNDBITE) (English) SCHOOL GIRL, ESTHER LEVITEN, SAYING: "It makes me feel just really happy, that it's kind of bringing the whole community together, and it just takes my mind off everything that's happening." Hand-painted signs have also been spotted outside the city's parks giving thanks to health workers and spreading positive messages (SOUNDBITE) (English) CHILD MINDER, VICKY LEVITEN, SAYING: "To see the colors and the effort and the positive messages, I find it all quite emotional"





