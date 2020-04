Jeff Flake: I Won't Vote For Trump Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:32s - Published 2 hours ago Jeff Flake said he won't vote for President Trump. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this LuGrandma1 RT @thehill: JUST IN: Former GOP Sen. Jeff Flake says he will not vote for Trump https://t.co/LS6IhsnkD2 https://t.co/92U7ngybOo 7 seconds ago David Harris RT @kylegriffin1: Q: You would feel comfortable voting for a Dem? JEFF FLAKE: Yeah. This won't be the first time I've voted for a Democrat… 7 seconds ago Eddie514 RT @politvidchannel: BREAKING: former GOP Sen. Jeff Flake just said he will not vote for Trump and also said a Trump defeat November would… 15 seconds ago