Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > British Airways > BA to make up to 12,000 workers redundant

BA to make up to 12,000 workers redundant

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published
BA to make up to 12,000 workers redundant

BA to make up to 12,000 workers redundant

British Airways is set to make up to 12,000 workers redundant, parent company IAG has announced.

The airline, which employs 42,000 people, has suffered from the global collapse in passenger numbers caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

IAG said BA will consult on a “restructuring and redundancy programme” as it is expected to take “several years” until demand for air travel returns to 2019 levels.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

BA to make 12,000 workers redundant

British Airways is set to make up to 12,000 workers redundant, parent company IAG has announced.
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •IndependentHull Daily MailWales Online


Unite claims credit for 200 Bentley staff now furloughed

UK labour body, Unite maintains it has prevented around 200 agency workers based at Bentley's site...
Just-Auto - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this