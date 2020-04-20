Government furlough scheme has employment law firm phones 'ringing off the hook'

Employment Lawyer Ruby Dinsmore reveals that her industry has been busier than ever after the rolling out of the Government job retention (furlough) scheme.

She adds there is nothing stopping firms making employees redundant when the furlough period is over.

Millions of workers have been placed on furlough during the Covid-19 crisis and the scheme's website has been buckling under the pressure.

There is confusion about who qualifies for what under the scheme and there are expected to be numerous issues when the main stage of the crisis has passed.