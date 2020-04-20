Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Government furlough scheme has employment law firm phones 'ringing off the hook'

Government furlough scheme has employment law firm phones 'ringing off the hook'

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Government furlough scheme has employment law firm phones 'ringing off the hook'

Government furlough scheme has employment law firm phones 'ringing off the hook'

Employment Lawyer Ruby Dinsmore reveals that her industry has been busier than ever after the rolling out of the Government job retention (furlough) scheme.

She adds there is nothing stopping firms making employees redundant when the furlough period is over.

Millions of workers have been placed on furlough during the Covid-19 crisis and the scheme's website has been buckling under the pressure.

There is confusion about who qualifies for what under the scheme and there are expected to be numerous issues when the main stage of the crisis has passed.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LennonsSols

Lennons Solicitors - #Buckinghamshire #Law #Furlough: A government pay scheme to keep staff on the payroll despite not working due to coronavirus has gone liv… https://t.co/JtJTIhb0V9 5 minutes ago

HardingEvans

Harding Evans Solicitors Job Retention Scheme (JRS) update: The Government has announced an extension of the furlough scheme until June 30th… https://t.co/SFzebpJvPB 2 hours ago

RebeccaMudie

Rebecca Mudie Text my ex employer today to ask to be re hired to claim the government furlough scheme as I left for new employmen… https://t.co/SC1HHl3Yya 3 hours ago

EmmaEccles8

Emma Eccles RT @BLM_Law: BLM's new head of employment law, London @JulianCoxlawyer gives some early feedback on use of government portal to make applic… 4 hours ago

BLM_Law

@BLM_Law BLM's new head of employment law, London @JulianCoxlawyer gives some early feedback on use of government portal to… https://t.co/gcAEp3SIJM 4 hours ago

pride_peopleHR

Pride In People Just to say that the Government’s furlough scheme opens for applications. Once you have applied employers can expec… https://t.co/k7OTfyqPJm 4 hours ago

southribblebc

South Ribble Borough Council RT @BoostInfo: The government portal for claiming for employees on #furlough is now open. Here is helpful guidance to prepare to make a cla… 5 hours ago

NLSProBono

NLS Pro Bono (2/2) The Government has widened the scheme. Spread the word! Not sure how to ask to be placed on furlough? See our… https://t.co/jxdOzPDFZA 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.