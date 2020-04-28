Felicity Huffman's Daughter Accepted To Carnegie Mellon After Scandal

Felicity Huffman’s oldest daughter was part of the college admissions scandal but is now getting a second chance.

According to the HuffPost, Huffman paid $15,000 to have her daughter's SAT score boosted.

After dealing with that scandal, Sophia Macy left her school and was accepted into Carnegie Mellon University.

Huffman entered a plea deal that allowed her to only serve 11 days in a low-security prison.

Huffman admitted her daughter didn’t know about what she had done and was speechless when confronted about it.