Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Five Of Kobe Bryant’s Most Inspirational Quotes

Five Of Kobe Bryant’s Most Inspirational Quotes

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Five Of Kobe Bryant’s Most Inspirational Quotes

Five Of Kobe Bryant’s Most Inspirational Quotes

1.

"Reality gives nothing back and nor should you.” 2.

"I want to learn how to become the best basketball player in the world.

And if I'm going to learn that, I gotta learn from the best.” 3.

"When we are saying this cannot be accomplished, this cannot be done, then we are short-changing ourselves.” 4.

“If you want to be great at something there is a choice you have to make.” 5.

“If you are going to be a leader, you are not going to please everybody.

You have to hold people accountable.”

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Shaquille O'Neal Opens Up About Kobe Bryant's Death | THR News [Video]

Shaquille O'Neal Opens Up About Kobe Bryant's Death | THR News

The former NBA superstar and current analyst told the TBS host of 'Conan' that 2020 has been a tremendously hard year for him with the deaths of his sister and Kobe Bryant.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:16Published
Victims' Families From Kobe Bryant Crash Sue Helicopter Company [Video]

Victims' Families From Kobe Bryant Crash Sue Helicopter Company

Family members of four of the eight passengers killed in the helicopter crash involving Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna filed wrongful death lawsuits against the companies that owned and operated..

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:12Published