Five Of Kobe Bryant’s Most Inspirational Quotes

1.

"Reality gives nothing back and nor should you.” 2.

"I want to learn how to become the best basketball player in the world.

And if I'm going to learn that, I gotta learn from the best.” 3.

"When we are saying this cannot be accomplished, this cannot be done, then we are short-changing ourselves.” 4.

“If you want to be great at something there is a choice you have to make.” 5.

“If you are going to be a leader, you are not going to please everybody.

You have to hold people accountable.”