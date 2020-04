Trudeau, Scheer Discuss COVID-19 Response During Virtual Session Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 05:33s - Published 23 minutes ago Trudeau, Scheer Discuss COVID-19 Response During Virtual Session In the first-ever virtual session of the House of Commons, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer posed questions to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about Canada's COVID-19 response. 0

