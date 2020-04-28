UFCW Local 700 Releases Statement on Tyson Facility Closure

The UFCW Local 700 released a statement Tuesday afternoon in regards to the closure of the Tyson Foods facility in Logansport.

About the tyson foods plant in logansport.

The union represents 14 thousand grocery stores and food processing plant workers statewide, luding tyson.

The union says they are working with tyson and health officials to ensure safety for workers in the plant and for the community.

A statement provided by the ufcw local 700's president reads in part.

"we're working with th company to keep our members as safe as possible when on the job and fighting to ensure they continue to be paid so they can support their families while the plant is closed."

