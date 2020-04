Chief: ‘Not typical’ to have 29 homicides in Cincy by April Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:04s - Published now Chief: ‘Not typical’ to have 29 homicides in Cincy by April Homicides in the city have spiked 115% from this time last year, and the COVID-19 pandemic could be a factor in the increase, Chief Eliot Issac said. 0

