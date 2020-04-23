US Economy Will Not Recover Until 2022, Fed Survey Says

Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:39s - Published
US Economy Will Not Bounce Back Until 2022, Fed Survey Says 33 percent of participants believe it won't recover until 2022's second quarter.

Respondents in the CNBC survey add that trillions of more dollars will be needed for the recovery from COVID-19.

By August, they see the United States' unemployment rate peaking at 19 percent.

For this quarter, respondents also see America's gross domestic product dropping an average of 24 percent.

Despite rebounds in the following quarters, the GDP is predicted to be down five percent for 2020.

Participants add that the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet will jump to $9.8 trillion from $6.45 trillion.

Congress has currently committed $2.5 trillion to help the economy return to normal.

John Kattar, via CNBC US Energy Advisors' Rob Morgan predicts a "v-shaped recovery" starting in the third quarter this year.

Rob Morgan, via CNBC For the economy to really gain traction, Moody’s Analytics' Mark Zandi says that depends on a vaccine.

Mark Zandi, via CNBC

Swiss KOF Leading Index Logs Record Fall Amid Covid-19 Crisis

A leading indicator of the economic trends in Switzerland's economy logged its biggest fall on record...
RTTNews - Published

Eurozone economy shrinking by quarterly rate of 7.5% -survey

LONDON (AP) — A closely watched survey of economic activity across the 19-country eurozone suggests...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesHindu



