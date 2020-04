A 'GMA' correspondent forgets his pants, the first remotely-filmed scripted series about social distancing is coming to Netflix and Dr. Fauci says Brad Pitt did good on 'SNL.'



Tweets about this Kathleen Day ABC reporter forgets to wear pants during live broadcast: 'When WFH goes wrong' https://t.co/MN64mebXHS 51 minutes ago THR TV News Will Reeve Forgets His Pants on TV, Jenji Kohan's 'Social Distance' Lands at Netflix & More | THR News… https://t.co/87MfzHizuj 55 minutes ago Social Media Zeal ABC reporter forgets to wear pants during live broadcast: 'When WFH goes wrong' - AOL https://t.co/gWnA9ZmWCI 1 hour ago ❌Donald Broom Christopher Reeve's Son Will Has His Own 'Clark Kent' Moment When He Forgets Pants On GMA - https://t.co/ajRW6csSZr 1 hour ago james sexton RT @TheCut: Familiar with the dream (nightmare?) where you show up to school without pants? This is like that, except on TV https://t.co/YL… 2 hours ago Sidd RT @NYMag: Watch the GMA segment that had viewers asking, “Hey, is this guy wearing pants?” https://t.co/d1yaMpR5Et 3 hours ago The Cut Familiar with the dream (nightmare?) where you show up to school without pants? This is like that, except on TV https://t.co/YLlddhtLHk 3 hours ago Sonja Harris ABC correspondent Will Reeve apparently got a little too comfortable working from home on Tuesday when he appeared… https://t.co/MzmWD0yYQr 3 hours ago