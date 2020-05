Hundreds Gather In Trenton To Protest Gov. Murphy's Stay-At-Home Orders Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:21s - Published on April 29, 2020 Protestors say the lockdown is unconstitutional. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Hundreds Gather In Trenton To Protest Gov. Murphy's Stay-At-Home Orders AND EDUCATIONAL MATERIAL INSPANISH AND VIETNAMESE.I'M KIMBERLY DAVIS, CBS3EYE-WITNESS NEWS.HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE GATHEREDIN TRENTON THIS AFTERNOON TOPROTEST GOVERNOR MURPHY'S LOCKDOWN ORDERS IN NEW JERSEY.THE DEMONSTRATION HAPPENED ASTHE GOVERNOR DELIVERED HIS DAILYBRIEFING ON THE COVID-19OUTBREAK.PROTESTERS CALLED MURPHY'SORDERS UNCONSTITUTIONAL.WHEN ASKED ABOUT THE





You Might Like

Tweets about this