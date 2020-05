Vegas police report fatal rollover crash on Dean Martin Drive Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:14s - Published 1 week ago Vegas police report fatal rollover crash on Dean Martin Drive Las Vegas police say an 83-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Dean Martin Drive, near Wigwam Avenue. 0

AFTER A ROLLOVER CRASH....ON DEAN MARTIN AND WIGWAM..DETECTIVES SAY....THE -83- YEAR-OLD DRIVER HIT ALIGHT POLE.....BEFORE ROLLING AND BEING THROWNFROM THE VEHICLE..THE MAN WAS RUSHED TO THEHOSPITAL.... WHERE HE DIED...FROM HIS INJURIES..





