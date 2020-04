New rules for boating, golfing, parks and more in Palm Beach County

THERE'S STILL BEEN A LOT OFTALK OF REOPENING THE NATION.TODAY, PALM BEACH COUNTY ISTAKING THE FIRST STEP TOWARDTHAT.

MANY WILL BE BACK OUT ONTHE WATER AS BOAT RAMPS ANDOTHER RECREATIONAL ACTIVITIESRE-OPEN.W-P-T-V NEWS CHANNEL 5'SKAMREL EPPINGER IS LIVE WITH ALOOK AT SOME LAST MINUTE PREPSPEOPLE ARE MAKING THMORNING.

KAM?WHEN IT COMES TO REOPENING THEBOAT RAMPS HERE AT PHIL FOSTERPARK, ITS NOT ONLY A STEP INTHE RIGHT DIRECTION FORBOATERS BUT ALSO FOR SOMELOCAL BUSINESSES.WE GOT A CHANCE TO SPEAK WITHEMPLOYEES AT SEA TOW AND THEYTELL US THEY'VE BEENANTICIPATING THIS DAY FORQUITE SOME TIME.

AS YOU CAIMAGINE DUE TO TO THE PANDEMICBUSINESS HAS BEEN SLOW AHOURS HAVE BEEN CUT.

WITHTODAYS OPENING THEY ARELOOKING FORWARD TO GETTINGBACK OUT ON THE WATER AND ONESTEP CLOSER TO NORMALC12:03:29“WE ADDED ANOTHERSHIFT FOR SOME PEOPLE UP NORTHIN THE JUPITER AREA, WE HAVE ASOUTH CAPTAIN AND WE HAVEPALM BEACH CAPTAIN”IN ADDITION TO THE BOATS RAMPSGOLF COURSES, PARKS, TENNISCOURTS AND SWIMMING POOLS WIOPEN UP TODAY.

ITS IMPORTATO NOTE BEACH PARKS LIKE THISONE HERE AT PHIL FOSTER WIREMAIN CLOSED.

THE COUNTY SAYSTHOSE PARKS WONT OPEN BACKUNTIL THE BEACHES RE