Palm Beach County won't reopen until 'peak' of coronavirus cases is reached

EFFORTS TO BATTLE THECORONAVIRUS.

WPTV NEWS-CHANNEL5THE IMMEDIATE NEXT STEPS& ANDWHATAHEAD.COUNTY LEADERS CONTINUE TOFOCUS ON TWO KEY POINTS WHENTACKLING THIS AGGRESSIVEVIRUS& SOCIAL DISTANCING& ANTESTING.ANOTHER TESTING SITE ISEXPECTED TO OPEN BY THE END OFNEXT WEEK IN ROYAL PALM BEACHAT THE WALMART ON BELVEDEREAND STATE ROAD 7& THAT SITE ISEXPECTED TO SERVE ABOUT 1-HUNDRED PEOPLE PER DAY& SO FARÃTHERE HAVE BEEN ROUGHLY 12-THOUSAND PEOPLE WHO HAVE BEENTESTED IN PALM BEACH COUNTY&EVEN THOUGH THE COUNTY HASABOUT 1- POINT-5 MILLIONRESIDENTS& OFFICIALS SAY THATDATA IS STILL VITAL INDETERMINING THE OVERALLPROJECTION."SORRY NO VERBATIM" OUTCUE:’WERE NOT GOING TO LOOK LIKEMIAMI WELIKE NEW YOR”WHEN IT COMES TO A PLAN ABOUTRE-OPENING BUSINESS& COUNTYLEADERS SAY THEY ARE FACTORIIN THE ECONOMIC RAMIFICATIONIN THEIR DECISION& IT WOULDCOME IN STAGES*AFTER APOTENTIAL SURGE IN CASES&.WHICH COULD BE THE FIRST WEEKIN MAY.

IN PBC LS WPTV.THE MAYOR OF WEST PALM BEACHSAYING TODAY - HEVERY EARLY STAGES OF THINK