Satellite images of luxury yachts further suggest Kim at North Korean resort: experts

More evidence has emerged that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is residing in a luxury villa of his at a coastal resort.

North Korea-monitoring website NK PRO has reported that satellite images show recent movement of luxury boats often used by Kim and his entourage near Wonsan, providing further evidence that he's been there.

Speculation about Kim Jong Un's health and location erupted after his unprecedented absence from celebrations on April 15 to mark the birthday of his late grandfather and North Korea's founder, Kim Il Sung.

Last week, a U.S.-based North Korea monitoring project, 38 North, said that satellite images showed what was believed to be Kim's personal train parked at a station reserved for his use at the villa in Wonsan.

Officials in South Korea and the U.S. say it is plausible Kim may be staying there - possibly to avoid exposure to COVID-19.

And they are skeptical of media reports that he has some kind of serious illness.

The last time official media in North Korea reported on Kim Jong Un's whereabouts was on April 11, when he presided over a meeting.

But there have been near-daily reports of him sending letters and diplomatic messages.