New Zealand PM chats with Her Majesty

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday (April 29) that she received a message from Queen Elizabeth-- who was was eager to "touch base" and see how the country was faring, as it emerges from its lockdown.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER, JACINDA ARDERN, SAYING: "And so while it's not general practice to comment on any, to any detailed degree on the conversation, what I came away with was a very genuine and strong sense that her Majesty is really interested in how we're doing and was heartened to hear that we're doing okay." New Zealand was under a strict lockdown that saw offices, schools, malls, restaurants, playgrounds and all other public areas shut for more than a month.

The lockdown was lifted on Tuesday (April 28).

Ardern has ridden a wave of popular support in her country for its early and aggressive policy of almost total isolation.