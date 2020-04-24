Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Indonesia > Indonesian man self-quarantines in bamboo forest

Indonesian man self-quarantines in bamboo forest

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Indonesian man self-quarantines in bamboo forest

Indonesian man self-quarantines in bamboo forest

Upon returning to his hometown for fasting month celebration, Abdullah Al-Mabrur went into a 14-day self-isolation in a bamboo forest while helping to clean up a river running through his village.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Indonesian man self-quarantines in bamboo forest

Self-isolating in a bamboo forest Abdullah wanted to return to his village Location: Klaten, Central Java Province, Indonesia to celebrate Ramadan But worried he might be high-risk he set up a tent in the forest (SOUNDBITE) (Bahasa Indonesia) TRAVELLER IN SELF-ISOLATION, 42, ABDULLAH AL-MABRUR SAYING:"I see many benefits in isolating here by the riverbank.

This is where I played as a child, 35 years ago.

I love the environment, I like the river, I like the sight of nature.'' He's been keeping busy cleaning up the river and enjoying daily visits from his family (SOUNDBITE) (Bahasa Indonesia) ABDULLAH AL-MABRUR'S WIFE, 37, SUSANTI SAYING: "I support him because he is trying to keep everyone healthy and prevent people from gossiping about us.''




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Baby orangutan cries after being rescued [Video]

Baby orangutan cries after being rescued

This is the moment a baby orangutan cried as he was rescued from being kept in a cage  - for three months. The young ape, named Batis, was held by a man who claimed he found him on the edge..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:12Published