Indonesian man self-quarantines in bamboo forest

Self-isolating in a bamboo forest Abdullah wanted to return to his village Location: Klaten, Central Java Province, Indonesia to celebrate Ramadan But worried he might be high-risk he set up a tent in the forest (SOUNDBITE) (Bahasa Indonesia) TRAVELLER IN SELF-ISOLATION, 42, ABDULLAH AL-MABRUR SAYING:"I see many benefits in isolating here by the riverbank.

This is where I played as a child, 35 years ago.

I love the environment, I like the river, I like the sight of nature.'' He's been keeping busy cleaning up the river and enjoying daily visits from his family (SOUNDBITE) (Bahasa Indonesia) ABDULLAH AL-MABRUR'S WIFE, 37, SUSANTI SAYING: "I support him because he is trying to keep everyone healthy and prevent people from gossiping about us.''