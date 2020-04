LIKE A LOT OF SCHOOSL ..

THEREWILL BE NO END-OF-YEAR PIZZAPARTIES AT GATEWAY CHARTERSCHOOL THIS YEAR.

SO THE FOLKSAT THE DOMINO’S AT TREELINE ANDCOLONIAL GOT CREATIVE ... TOGIVE ONE MORE THAN 300 PEOPLEFROM THE SCHOOL A PIZZA PARTY.

4IN YOUR CORNER PHOTOJOURNALISTKARAN DEARDORFF BRINGS YOU THESIGHTS AND SOUNDS O