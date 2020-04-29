Actor Irrfan Khan passes away in Mumbai; tributes pour in from celebrities

Global  

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away at the age of 54.

Khan was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

He was under observation at the hospital for colon infection.

Khan had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018.

Irrfan’s career spanned several decades and industries.

He was involved in international films such as Slumdog Millionaire, Jurassic World, The Life of Pi and more.

Celebrities expressed their condolences on the actor’s demise.

