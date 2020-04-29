Global  

Satyendar Jain on Delhi Covid toll, plasma therapy & cases in Azadpur Mandi

Satyendar Jain on Delhi Covid toll, plasma therapy & cases in Azadpur Mandi

Satyendar Jain on Delhi Covid toll, plasma therapy & cases in Azadpur Mandi

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the capital has now crossed 3,000.

He added that asymptomatic people can now be treated at home and do not have to go to a hospital.

The Delhi Health Minister also said that all necessary precautions including sanitisation and social distancing are being ensured at Azadpur Mandi where 11 traders have tested positive.

