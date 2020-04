Our Lady Of Peace Parishioners Hold Birthday Parade For Pastor Father Cadmus Mazzarella Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:29s - Published 3 hours ago Our Lady Of Peace Parishioners Hold Birthday Parade For Pastor Father Cadmus Mazzarella Social distancing couldn't stop the celebration, everything went off without a hitch! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Our Lady Of Peace Parishioners Hold Birthday Parade For Pastor Father Cadmus Mazzarella THANK YOU VERY MUCH,LLARISA.WE APPRECIATE THAT., VERY SPECIAL DRIVE BY BIRTHDAYPARADE TOOK PLACE INWILLIAMSTOWN, PARISHIONERS FROMOUR LADY OF PIECE PARISH HONKEDHORNS AND CHEERED BYE-BYE THEHOME OF THEIR PASTOR FATHER MASSREL LOW KNOWN TO THE COMMUNITYAS FATHER MASS.SOCIAL DISTANCING COULDN'T STOPTHE CELEBRATION EVERYTHING BYTHE WAY WENT OFF WITHOUT AHITCH.HAPPY BIRTHDAY!





