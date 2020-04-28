Cuomo condemns partisanship during pandemic

Cuomo, who previously blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's suggestion that states like New York should be able to declare bankruptcy if financially crippled by the crisis, took fresh aim at Florida Senator Rick Scott.

"And you can see they are now rallying the partisan troops.

Senator Scott from Florida says, 'we're supposed to go bail them out.'

'We' versus 'them.'

...that's not right.

Who is 'we' and who is 'them'?" As part of his daily slide presentation Cuomo prepared one showing that Florida receives $30 billion more than it gives to the federal government on annual basis, while Kentucky, home to McConnell, is a net recipient of $37 billion in funds.

New York, in contrast, puts in $29 billion more annually than it gets back in federal assistance, Cuomo said.