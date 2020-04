Recent related videos from verified sources Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik Expecting First Child Together



Baby on board! Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are reportedly expecting their first child together. ET Canada has all the details on their road to becoming first-time parents. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:38 Published 41 minutes ago Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Reportedly Expecting First Child



Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Reportedly Expecting First Child Malik and Hadid have not personally announced the news, but multiple outlets claim to have confirmed it through various reputable sources... Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:53 Published 5 hours ago