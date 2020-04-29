Birthday girl Michelle Pfeiffer's most iconic roles The actress is now 62-years-old, and to celebrate her special day, we’re listing some of her best roles.

Elvira Hancock- Scarface (1983) In the film, the actress’s character becomes the wife of mobster Tony Montana (who was played by Al Pacino).

Lamia- Stardust (2007) Pfeiffer played the evil witch Lamia in this fantasy movie.

Sukie Ridgemont- The Witches Of Eastwick (1987) The star also played a witch in this fantasy flick: which also starred Cher, Jack Nicholson, and Susan Sarandon.

Madame Marie de Tourvel- Dangerous Liaisons (1988) Her portrayal of Madame Marie de Tourvel earned the actress her first-ever Oscar nomination.

Selina Kyle/Catwoman- Batman Returns (1992) Pfeiffer blew people away with her performance in Tim Burton’s ‘Batman Returns’: her portrayal of Catwoman is a favourite for many Batman fans.

We wish Michelle Pfeiffer a happy birthday!