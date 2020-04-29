A Moove to Save the Dairy Farm

Facing tough financial times, but one local dairy farmer is taking steps to become more self- sufficient.

Newschannel 2's kirk tupaj tells us about their move to save the farm.

Before the covid 19 outbreak, the dairy industry was starting to bounce back.

At the beginning of the year, milk was selling between $17- $20 per hundred pounds.

Projections for june and july are $8-$9 per hundred pounds.

That's about a 50% loss in price alone.

In addition, processors aren't producing large quantities, so farmers are forced to dump their milk.

None sot: leon atwell, grassy cow dairy farm there's really no words to say how frustrating it is& and to be taking your product and putting it in the spreader is a tremendous kick in the teeth.

Leon atwell and his wife angela own the grassy cow dairy farm.

They've come up with a way to supplement their income by bottling their own milk.

You might be thinking: why doesn't every dairy farm start bottling their own milk?

The simple answer is it's not that easy.

Sot: angela atwell, grassy cow dairy farm it's giving us a little bit of cash flow to get the bills paid.

We are lucky enough too.

We're savers.

We were able to bank some of our money from before, so we're living on savings and that kind of thing, but it definitely contributes to our success.

