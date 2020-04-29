Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > A Moove to Save the Dairy Farm

A Moove to Save the Dairy Farm

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
A Moove to Save the Dairy Farm

A Moove to Save the Dairy Farm

Many dairy farms are not going to survive the economic impact the coronavirus is creating, but one local farmer has come up with a way to keep his farm going.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

A Moove to Save the Dairy Farm

Facing tough financial times, but one local dairy farmer is taking steps to become more self- sufficient.

Newschannel 2's kirk tupaj tells us about their move to save the farm.

Before the covid 19 outbreak, the dairy industry was starting to bounce back.

At the beginning of the year, milk was selling between $17- $20 per hundred pounds.

Projections for june and july are $8-$9 per hundred pounds.

That's about a 50% loss in price alone.

In addition, processors aren't producing large quantities, so farmers are forced to dump their milk.

.

None .

None sot: leon atwell, grassy cow dairy farm there's really no words to say how frustrating it is&amp; and to be taking your product and putting it in the spreader is a tremendous kick in the teeth.

Leon atwell and his wife angela own the grassy cow dairy farm.

They've come up with a way to supplement their income by bottling their own milk.

You might be thinking: why doesn't every dairy farm start bottling their own milk?

The simple answer is it's not that easy.

Sot: angela atwell, grassy cow dairy farm it's giving us a little bit of cash flow to get the bills paid.

We are lucky enough too.

We're savers.

We were able to bank some of our money from before, so we're living on savings and that kind of thing, but it definitely contributes to our success.

New york's department of agriculture and markets have asked for relief from the federal government, but many the dairy industry is once again facing tough financial times, but one local dairy farmer




You Might Like


Tweets about this