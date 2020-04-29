Crossing Swords Season 1 trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Created by Robot Chicken's John Harvatine IV and Tom Root, CROSSING SWORDS stars Nicholas Hoult as Patrick, a good-hearted peasant who lands a coveted squire position at the royal castle.

However, his dream job quickly turns into a nightmare when he learns his beloved kingdom is run by a hornet's nest of horny monarchs, crooks and charlatans.

Even worse, Patrick's valor made him the black sheep in his family, and now his criminal siblings have returned to make his life hell.

War, murder, full frontal nudity -- who knew brightly colored peg people led such exciting lives?

Starring Nicholas Hoult, Tony Hale, Adam Pally, Luke Evans, Breckin Meyer, Frank Welker, Hynden Walch, Adam Ray, Grey Griffin, Jessica DiCicco, Alanna Ubach release date June 12, 2020 (on Hulu)