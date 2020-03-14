Elective surgeries available Friday

Health care.

Alicia says: those elective surgeries play a big role in revenue for hospitals like asante and even providence today i talked to asante about how getting this revenue stream back into the hospital is going to help them in the future.

If health care providers can prove that they "have met new requirements for covid-19 safety and preparedness," they will be able to resume elective procedures starting may 1.

This includes hospitals, surgical centers, medical offices, and dental offices.

Scott says: "we're making sure that our ppe making sure that we have a physician panel looking at all those procedures clinical leader ship involved" most routine procedures at medical and dental facilities were put on hold in order to preserve ppe and hospital surge capacity back in march.

Since then, hospitals have seen a drastic shift in revenue and expenses.

Scott says: "we look at our volume so our volume which drives a lot of our revenue is down depending on service from 1/3 to a half" scott says, even with surgeries now starting up again, he doesn't expect to see a drastic increase.

Scott says: "we're going to have to start to get into procedures very cautiously so you're not going to see us basically just turn on the spicket and see all those procedures come back" asante says even with those elective surgeries coming back thats not going to make up their revenue losses