#WeSeeYouKSHB: Family surprises grandmother with special sign Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 00:45s - Published 2 weeks ago #WeSeeYouKSHB: Family surprises grandmother with special sign One Blue Springs family is finding a way to create special moments with their loved ones, at a safe distance, as social distancing is still encouraged despite stay-at-home orders beginning to lift. 0

TAKE A LOOK AT THIS.SOME KIDS IN BLUESPRINGS DECIDED TO DOSOMETHING SPECIAL.ANTHONY -- DOMINIC --SAVANNAH -- AND ALYSSALINED UP OUTSIDE THEIRGRANDMOTHER'SAPARTMENT -- TO SENDHER THIS SWEETMESSAGE."We all held up signs that saidWelove you grandma outside herwindow and we just thought itwouldmake her feel better."and we taped it to her windowsoshe can see it whenever sheopenher blinds."yeah we just felt like you knowa lotof people feel alone right nowforexample my mom their grandma sowe did this special surprise tocheerher up and make her feel better"THE KIDS SAY THEY WILLDO THIS AGAIN -- ANDWANTED TO GIVE THEIRGRANDMOTHER ONE MOREMESSAGE."we love you, laughter





