Lebanese protesters and soldiers clash in Tripoli

Shots were fired and streets were lit ablaze in the Lebanese city of Tripoli on Wednesday (April 29).

It marked a third night of unrest as protests fueled by worsening economic conditions rage across the country.

Protesters threw Molotov cocktails at soldiers who answered with rubber bullets.

Lebanon is one of the world's most heavily indebted states.

The country's currency has collapsed, losing more than half its value since October.

Inflation and unemployment have soared.

And some Lebanese say the economic crisis has been compounded by political mismanagement.

(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) LEBANESE LAWYER, FAHED MOUKADDEM, SAYING: "The economic collapse of the Lebanese pound will normally lead to this.

People have lost their purchasing power and the state has no plan to do anything, banks are closed, not giving money to people.

I think this government should resign and leave." Many protesters have taken out their anger on banks, burning storefronts and smashing ATMs, angry they've been frozen out of their bank accounts.

The crisis is widely considered to be the biggest risk since Lebanon's 15-year civil war.

And now -- the government-mandated coronavirus shutdown has only aggravated the worries of many.

(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) LEBANESE PROTESTER, WHO GAVE HER NAME AS LOULOU, SAYING: "People are dying anyway.

I would rather die from coronavirus than from those members of parliament ruling me and who are killing me slowly." Only a handful of Lebanon's banks have remained open during the shutdown.

The banking association has now declared all banks in Tripoli to be shut until security is restored.