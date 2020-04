UCHealth part of remdesivir clinical trial to determine how long experimental drug should be used Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:54s - Published now UCHealth part of remdesivir clinical trial to determine how long experimental drug should be used Colorado hospitals are doing their part in determining just how effective the experimental drug remdesivir can be against COVID-19.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

UCHealth part of remdesivir clinical trial to determine how long experimental drug should be used BIT CONCERNE







You Might Like



Tweets about this Gpsmith_Tres Ph.D. Rocket-Meister UCHealth part of remdesivir clinical trial to determine drug's effectiveness https://t.co/bwXcmq4AyB 13 minutes ago Denver7 News UCHealth is one of 150 hospitals testing the experimental drug remdesivir. @GaryBrodeNews spoke to a man who was gi… https://t.co/MgSaQjBC1l 1 hour ago