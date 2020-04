Were Las Vegas conventions Corona super-spreaders? Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 06:21s - Published 7 hours ago Were Las Vegas conventions Corona super-spreaders? In the early days of the corona virus, Las Vegas might have been a bigger hot spot than anyone realized. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Were Las Vegas conventions Corona super-spreaders? BIGGER HOT-SPOT THAN ANYONEREALIZED."13 INVESTIGATES" HAS BEENTALKING TO PEOPLE FROM ACROSSTHE COUNTRY..MANY NOW THINK THEY HAD THEVIRUS..AND GOT IT HERE.THE HEALTH DISTRICT HASN'TCHANGED.....THE COVID-19 TIMELINE...BUT...AS 13 CHIEF INVESTIGATOR.....DARCY SPEARS SHOWS YOU..THAT TIME FRAME.....COULD END UP... BEING EARLIER..AND...MORE "VEGAS-CENTRIC".DARCY: [06:38:22] INTROSTAND-UP AT CONVENTION CENTERABOUT ONE HUNDRED AND SEVENTYFIVE THOUSAND PEOPLE FROMAROUND THE WORLD WERE CRAMMEDINTO THE LAS VEGAS CONVENTIONCENTER JUST A FEW MONTHS AGONOW, MANY OF THOSE PEOPLE AREASKING THE SAME SIMPLEQUESTION.WAS CES A SUPER-SPREADER EVENTFOR COVID- 19, WHEN PEOPLEPOTENTIALLY BROUGHT THE VIRUSBACK TO COMMUNITIES LIKESILICON VALLEY, NEW YORK CITYAND BEYOND? COVER MICHAELWEBBER OF AUSTIN, TEXAS IS ONEOF THOSE CES ATTENDEES LOOKINGFOR THE ANSWER.HE TWEETED ABOUT SYMPTOMS HESUFFERED IMMEDIATELY AFTER THECONVENTION AND THE POSSIBILITYTHAT IT WAS COVID-19.<NATS CES FILE VIDEO





