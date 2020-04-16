Raghuram Rajan to Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19: 65,000 crores to help poor | Oneindia

In a video interaction Economist Raghuram Rajan told Rahul Gandhi that the government will need around Rs 65,000 crore to help the poor who are bearing the brunt of the coronavirus lockdown.

The former RBI chief also said a prolonged lockdown would not be sustainable for the country’s economy.

Rajan went on to say that we need to be cleverer in lifting the lockdown.

We need to open up in a measured way as India does not have capacity to feed people for long.