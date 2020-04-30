Alec Mustangs (4-29-20)

This third day for health officials at triumph foods testing employees for covid 19 is a late night -- they're testing 3rd shift workers.

They say they're halfway through a mass testing of all of triumph's nearly 3,000 employee staff .

It's all in an effort to curb a potential coronavirus outbreak.

Kq2's madeline mcclain spoke to one triumph employee who is waiting for his results.

Day 3 of mass testing here at triumph foods windy day but northwest health has been trucking along.now their supposed to get through 2800 employees by friday and what they said is that they are on track.now they started about 12 o'clock today and they will go until about 8 pm tonight.it's a different schedule than earlier this week and that's because they are testing 3rd shift workers now i spoke with a triumph employee - who is actually on the 2nd shift.

About his experience getting tested earlier this week..here's what he said.jarvis ervin, triumph foods employee: "they stick this thing up your nose and it hurts."this triumph employee -- is not worried about whether he will test positive for covid-19.jarvis ervin, triumph foods employee: "it took like 10 seconds each nostril."northwest health is playing point -- in the state mass testing game in st.

Joseph.the testing effort kicked off after at least 16 triumph workers tested positive last week.now northwest health has one week to test 2800 employees at one plant.wednesday 3rd shift was tested.jarvis ervin, triumph foods employee: "second shift second shift.."it takes 24-48 hours for results to come back to the lab..this worker was told if he tested positive would get a call wednesday.

Jarvis ervin, triumph foods employee: "if i get no phone call they said i should be alright."at 5:30 p-m wednesday -- he hadn't got a call yet..

Jarvis ervin, triumph foods employee: "i don't know.

I could be waiting all night."

Now exactly how many employees at triumph have actually tested positive?

We are still waiting on that answer.

We've reached out and are still waiting for a response.

Reporting in st.

Joseph, madeline mcclain kq2 news.

