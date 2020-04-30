Global  

Why White House 'unfollowed' Twitter accounts of PM Modi, President, PMO: Watch | Oneindia News

Why White House 'unfollowed' Twitter accounts of PM Modi, President, PMO: Watch | Oneindia News

Why White House 'unfollowed' Twitter accounts of PM Modi, President, PMO: Watch | Oneindia News

The White House Wednesday explained why its Twitter handle had 'unfollowed' the Twitter accounts of President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister's office, the Indian Embassy in the US, the US Embassy in India and the US Ambassador to India, Ken Juster.

White House explained that it follows the accounts of officials from host countries for a brief period during a presidential trip to retweet their messages in support of the visit...during President Donald Trump's visit to India in the last week of February.

