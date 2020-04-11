On average, Americans are hitting the snooze this many times before getting out of bed Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published on April 30, 2020 On average, Americans are hitting the snooze this many times before getting out of bed Half of Americans still wish their parents would wake them up in the morning, according to new research.The new survey of 2,000 Americans delved into all things sleep and uncovered that waking up in the morning can be kind of a drag.It seems people are just too cozy to get out of bed on time, with 49% of those surveyed pinpointing their late starts on just being too comfortable in their beds.Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Mattress Nerd, the survey found while most have switched to the convenience of smartphones, just under a quarter of Americans still opt for an old-school alarm clock.After two alarms and hitting snooze twice - it takes Americans an average of 24 minutes to actually get out of bed and start the day. And in order to combat these groggy, snoozing habits, respondents shared they change their alarm times an average of 38 times a year.No matter how often respondents mix up their alarms, outside factors still play a role in their morning moods.The top culprits of waking up on the wrong side of the bed included staying up too late watching TV, a negative event in their personal lives and an uncomfortable mattress.While it's not surprising that the top way to feel after waking up was groggy, 18% of respondents shared they actually wake up happy and another 11% also wake up bright-eyed and bushy-tailed and feel motivated to take on the day.Sixty percent of respondents shared the key to waking up easier was simply having exciting plans for the day.Soaking up some morning sun is another trick to waking up easier for 41% of those surveyed.Over three-quarters of respondents were in agreement that maintaining a morning routine helps them stay motivated and get out of bed.But when those cozy sheets get the best of them in the morning, the first thing respondents cut from their morning routine was making the bed, closely followed by making breakfast and a cup of joe."So many things that happen during the day are out of your control. A morning routine is something you can always rely on to be consistent," said Madison Muire, Editor at Mattress Nerd. "While there are many factors that make it easier to wake up, so many of them are subject to change; the weather, daily plans, etc. However, establishing a morning routine that you can complete no matter what is happening around you will result in a better morning and more successful day."Shockingly, the results showed that respondents were more likely to skip out on brushing their teeth than to skip doing their hair when running late in the morning."If you are getting the recommended 7-8 hours of sleep each night, you will spend approximately one-third of your life sleeping," added Muire. "A mattress can make or break the quality of sleep you are getting, impacting the way you are able to perform when you are awake. No one mattress is the perfect fit for every person, so paying attention to how you sleep and, just as importantly, how you feel when you wake up can be good indicators of what to look for when deciding what mattress is best for you." 0

