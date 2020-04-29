Global  

WEB EXTRA: Family Finds Large Allligator In Backyard

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:59s
WEB EXTRA: Family Finds Large Allligator In Backyard

WEB EXTRA: Family Finds Large Allligator In Backyard

A family in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina found an alligator known as "Big George" hanging out in their backyard on April 20th.

Big George rolled around in their Sea Pines garden before security guards stepped in.

Big George snapped at the guards as they tried to catch him.

They eventually managed to lead Big George to a nearby lagoon.

