PM Modi met with Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss ways to boost the economy | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and other senior government officers today to discuss ways to attract more foreign investment and boost the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reliance 2.74 % Industries head Mukesh Ambani has decided to forgo his entire compensation as the company announced salary cuts and deferment of performance linked payments for its employees in the hydrocarbon business which has been severely hit due to weak demand amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

A number of states are making preparations for sending and receiving migrant workers a day after the Union home ministry gave a clearance for the movement of stranded labourers, students and tourists.

