Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > PM Modi met with Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss ways to boost the economy | Oneindia News

PM Modi met with Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss ways to boost the economy | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:35s - Published
PM Modi met with Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss ways to boost the economy | Oneindia News

PM Modi met with Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss ways to boost the economy | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and other senior government officers today to discuss ways to attract more foreign investment and boost the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reliance 2.74 % Industries head Mukesh Ambani has decided to forgo his entire compensation as the company announced salary cuts and deferment of performance linked payments for its employees in the hydrocarbon business which has been severely hit due to weak demand amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

A number of states are making preparations for sending and receiving migrant workers a day after the Union home ministry gave a clearance for the movement of stranded labourers, students and tourists.

And other news

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FutureWorldCen

FutureWorldCen #media #violence Following AmitShah/#Modi/#BJP's CAA both #IndianMedia & #WesternMedia dont know they R giving cred… https://t.co/SurPYlzjq4 4 minutes ago

MaranDyo

Motibesnal Hindu Maheswary RT @AntiPidi: Okay, having a tough time explaining my friend (Dhruv Rathee fan) that NO, Modi-Shah did not come with corona virus plan for… 26 minutes ago

Rakesh41991312

राकेश अग्निहोत्री (कट्टरवादी) @keeranl @ZeeNews @RajTiwa56444261 @narendramodi @OfficeofUT I mean he is the guy who licks his own spit, means he… https://t.co/Gfm0teCXiB 1 hour ago

SultanTanweer

Tanvir sultan In the midst of grisly corona Pandemic a wretched arrest have been made by wretched Modi with in 3 days. It's reall… https://t.co/4qwlYmfjyp 3 hours ago

Batman004069333

Batman007 RT @ChandraNamo: In the centre, honourable PM Modi ji, Amit Shah ji and Rajnath Singh ji bats for soldiers and say that they are going to b… 4 hours ago

asqdri

Ahmed Syedسید احمد @sumitkashyapjha Na party, na broker - only an eager person to register name in the book of bhaktgan with a hope of… https://t.co/FdEBtmq1qz 5 hours ago

juli90418514

juli RT @pppjain: PM Modi holds meeting to discuss strategies to attract more foreign investments to boost economy but with whom? Likes Smriti I… 5 hours ago

pppjain

CA PP Jain PM Modi holds meeting to discuss strategies to attract more foreign investments to boost economy but with whom? Lik… https://t.co/LQaGdvzUc4 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

PM Modi discusses strategies on boosting economy amid coronavirus lockdown [Video]

PM Modi discusses strategies on boosting economy amid coronavirus lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a comprehensive meeting to give boost to the economy against backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 30. The aim of the meeting was to discuss strategies on..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published
PM Modi indicates lockdown likely to be extended in hotspots after May 3 | Oneindia News [Video]

PM Modi indicates lockdown likely to be extended in hotspots after May 3 | Oneindia News

India likely to extend lockdown in COVID-19 hotspots; PM tells CMs 'economy is good' and 'no need to worry'; Rahul Gandhi slams profiteers allegedly selling rapid test kits at inflated prices; Critical..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:53Published