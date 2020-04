Frontier And JetBlue Will Start Requiring Passengers To Wear Masks, United And Others Aren't Yet Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:21s - Published 33 minutes ago Frontier And JetBlue Will Start Requiring Passengers To Wear Masks, United And Others Aren't Yet Airlines are rolling out new policies aimed at protecting passengers and crew from coronavirus transmission and increasing consumer confidence in air travel safety. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources United/American to provide face masks for passengers



Starting in May, United and American airlines will be providing face masks to all passengers on board their flights. They say that wearing the masks will not be mandatory, just encouraged. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:21 Published 1 day ago