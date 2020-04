Disney sells and donates masks - donating profits Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:31s - Published 10 minutes ago Disney sells and donates masks - donating profits Disney is introducing non-medical face masks, featuring some of its most popular characters. They cost $19.99 for a 4-pack, and are available for pre-sale at shopdisney.com. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Disney sells and donates masks - donating profits INTRODUCING NON- MEDICAL FACEMASKS...FEATURING SOME OF ITS MOSTPOPULAR CHARACTERS -- THEY COST19-99 FOR A FOUR-PACK AND AREAVAILABLE FOR PRE-SALE ATSHOPDISNEY-DOT-COM.THE COMPANY IS DONATING ALLPROFITS FROM U-S SALES OF THEMASKS -- UP TO A MILLIONDOLLARS -- TO THE NON-PROFITGROUP "MEDSHARE" -- UNTILSEPTEMBER 30TH.DISNEY IS ALSO DONATING AMILLION OF THE MASKS FOR KIDSAND FAMILIES IN UNDER-SERVEDAND VULNERABLE COMMUNITIESACROSS THE COUNTRY.A POTENTIAL BREAKTHROUGH IN THE





You Might Like

Tweets about this