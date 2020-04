New York, New Jersey Residents Continue To Struggle To File For Unemployment As Millions More Apply Nationwide Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:41s - Published now New York, New Jersey Residents Continue To Struggle To File For Unemployment As Millions More Apply Nationwide Another 3.8 million people applied for unemployment last week. Add up all the claims from the last six weeks, and that's more than 30 million people now jobless; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

