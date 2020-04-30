Global  

Boris Johnson Says UK Passed Peak Of Coronavirus Outbreak

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the U.K. is past the peak of its coronavirus outbreak.

According to Business Insider, he said “we have so many reasons to be hopeful for the long term.” Johnson then talked about the U.K.’s efforts to find a vaccine but said for the meantime they would need to use “resolve and ingenuity.” The prime minister said he would soon unveil a plan to reopen the economy, schools and workplaces.

